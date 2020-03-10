Greenfield Unit 10 District Getting New Bus, Looking At Updating Boiler Control System

The Greenfield School District is looking to make some minor improvements in the near term. The school district approved a recent purchase of a new 71 passenger bus at its February 24th meeting. The 2021 model from Midwest Transit Equipment of Swansea came in a little over $78,000.

Superintendent Kevin Bowman said that the district tries to keep the fleet in rotation as older models age out. “Each year we put out bids for a new bus, and we trade in a bus that we’ve had for 5-6 years. We try to keep on a 5-year rotation because of depreciation. It just works out a lot better funding-wise from the State of Illinois if you keep your buses on rotation that way you have a fairly new bus fleet.”

Bowman said that the district is currently looking at bids to replace the Honeywell thermostat system that operates the HVAC in the school district. The boiler control system allows the district to save on energy costs. The current system dates back to the 1990s and has to be operated manually. He says that the district is currently pursuing grant opportunities to offset most of the cost once bids come in and a final vote is made by the school board.

Greenfield Unit 10 District School Board will meet again on Monday, March 16th at 7PM at 311 Mulberry Street.