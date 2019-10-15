Griggsville Man Arrested For Moderate Meth Possession, Delivery

By Benjamin Cox on October 14, 2019 at 9:18pm

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Griggsville man on drug-related charges early Friday morning.

54 year old William T. Fulmer of Griggsville was arrested around 2AM Friday after a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on North Jackson Street in Pittsfield on a black 2001 Dodge passenger car.

Fulmer was placed under arrest after over 20 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Fulmer is being lodged at the Pike County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver of 15-100 grams.