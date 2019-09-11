Griggsville Rollover Accident Sends 1 To the Hospital

Two people from Griggsville were involved in a rollover crash east of Griggsville this afternoon. 24 year old Cameron Neithe was driving his 2000 Dodge pick-up eastbound on Illinois Route 107 just outside of Griggsville at approximately 4:40PM when the truck hit a gravel patch and lost control. The pick-up traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment and rolled over. Neithe’s passenger, 21 year old Caitlin McClellan also of Griggsville was transported to Blessing Hospital in Pittsfield with minor injuries. Pike County Ambulance, Griggsville Fire and the Pike County Sheriff’s office responded to the call. Both Neithe and McClellan were wearing safety belts. Neithe was cited for improper lane usage.

