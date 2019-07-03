Griggsville Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Car Crash

A Griggsville woman sustained minor injuries in a crash near the Illinois River this morning. 39 year old Casey L. White lost control of her 2013 Honda Elantra and left the roadway near milepost 41 on Interstate 72 just west of the bridge over the Illinois River at about 6:55AM this morning. The vehicle struck a guardrail. Pike County EMS and the Pittsfield Fire Department along with Illinois State Police District 20 officers responded to the scene. White was transported from the scene with unspecified injuries to Passavant Area Hospital. White was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions by authorities. White’s status at this time is unknown.

