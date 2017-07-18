Gubernatorial candidate Pawar (D) visiting Jacksonville Sunday

The City of Jacksonville will get the chance to meet and greet with one of the eight Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor this weekend.

Kicking off his tour this Friday, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar will make his way to west central Illinois this weekend as part of his bus tour.

According to Pawar’s website, the candidate is conducting the bus tour in an effort to visit more than 100 counties in Illinois leading up to the 2018 primaries.

The wheels on Pawar’s tour bus will start rolling this Friday with an event in Chicago. From there, Pawar will visit places like Rockford, Danville, Harvard, Springfield, and eventually Jacksonville. Pawar’s visit to Jacksonville will take place this coming Sunday, July 23rd at the Community Park Center, located at 1309 South Main Street, starting at noon.

Pawar will likely be running against incumbent Bruce Rauner in 2018. However, according to Politico.com, there may be an effort underway by a handful of Republicans to recruit local Senator Sam McCann to run against Rauner in the 2018 GOP primary.

A primary on March 20 will decide who’s on the ballot for each party in the November 2018 election.