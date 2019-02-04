Gun Retailers In Limbo With New Law

Illinois gun retailers remain in limbo over a new law in the wake of last week’s mass shootings. The Illinois State Police has yet to certify any of the state’s gun dealers as required under a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed days after taking office in January, according to a report by the State-Journal Register.

The agency was supposed to begin issuing certifications to federally licensed gun dealers on July 17, but the rules required to implement the law still haven’t been established. In the meantime, gun dealers that have applied under the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act are allowed to continue operating as if they’ve been certified.

In the wake of shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Chicago, Pritzker pointed to the law as a step his administration has taken to prevent gun violence. Lawmakers approved the bill while then-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner was still in office, but Democratic Senate President John Cullerton used a procedural maneuver to keep the paperwork off the governor’s desk until Pritzker took office. Critics of the bill, including Rauner himself, said the law was superfluous because gun retailers are already licensed by the federal government. The Illinois State Rifle Association currently has a lawsuit in Illinois State Supreme Court on the law.

The state agencies has received over 1100 applications, according to the State-Journal Register. Under the law, gun dealers also are required to install surveillance cameras, maintain an electronic inventory, establish anti-theft measures and make sure employees go through annual training. But specific rules for those requirements also still must be established. Proponents of the bill say it is still having it’s desired effect statewide.