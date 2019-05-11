Gwenn Eyer is 2019 JACVB Friend of Tourism

The ‘blessing’ of a local business and its dedicated leader were celebrated Thursday.

Part of the festivities to celebrate Jacksonville’s participation in the National Travel and Tourism week is a Business After Hours event at the Jacksonville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau office.

The main feature of this event is a presentation of the JACVB’s annual Friend of Tourism Award.

This year, the state of the party was festive in commemoration of one woman, as she and her husband attended at the JACVB so that she may accept the Friend of Tourism Award.

Brittany Henry, Executive Director of the JACVB, made the announcement Thursday.

“They take great pride in their work every day and treat each visitor that comes in to our community like family. If there is one thing that I like to boast about in our community, it is that we have a small-town friendliness and Midwest charm that pleases those that visit our area. Each year, they work on goals for their business and staff to ensure they meet the expectations of those they host in our community. While doing this, they are always mindful and are reaching out to us for ways to collaborate with others and ourselves in our industry. I am proud to announce that our 2019 Friend of Tourism award winner is Gwenn Eyer.”



Gwenn Eyer and her husband Glenn have been the owners of ‘Blessings on State’ for over a decade and are available by calling 245-1013 or going online to blessingsonstate.com

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard declared this week, May 5th through 11th, as Natiional Travel and Tourism in Jacksonville Week. Ezard says Gwenn Eyer is an asset to Jacksonville.

“I’ve known Gwenn since she’s been here, and she’s on top of her game. She does a great job on her bed and breakfast and promotion of Jacksonville and the state of Illinois. My hats off to Gwenn and her husband Glenn. If you’ve ever been to ‘Blessings On State’, it truly is a home. People feel very comfortable when they stay with Gwenn. I know this award means a lot to her, and it means a lot for all of us to give it to her.”



Also, search Blessings On State for official pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.