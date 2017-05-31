Hallock announces resignation as Chief of SJPD

By Blake Schnitker on May 31 at 7:59am

South Jacksonville’s acting Police Chief Josh Hallock is announcing his resignation from the local force.

Hallock was the focus of a brief controversy within the Village several months ago, when interim Village President Steve Waltrip placed him on administrative leave for more than a month before subsequently being reinstated with full pay on March 2nd.

According to South Jacksonville Village President Harry Jennings, Hallock’s resignation is not at all related to that incident.

Having been with the South Jacksonville Police Department since early 2011, Hallock was appointed as the acting police chief in October of 2015. South Jacksonville had replaced their acting Police Chief twice over half of a year when Hallock was named as the replacement for then acting Chief Mike Broaddus.

Hallock filed for his resignation on May 18th, and will officially go into effect tomorrow.