Hammond Announces Bid For Re-Election

93rd District Representative Norine Hammond has announced her bid to seek re-election next year. Hammond represents Cass, Brown, and Schuyler Counties to the north of the listening area. The 67 year old Republican has served the district since her appointment in December 2010, when she replaced Richard P. Myers who passed away from cancer while still in office. Hammond was a legislative aid to Myers while he was in office since 1999. Hammond is currently the assistant minority leader in the House of Representatives in the General Assembly. She makes her home in Macomb. She will be seeking re-election for her fourth term in office.

