Hammond Calls For More Transparency From Governor Pritzker

93rd District Republican Representative Norine Hammond says she is disappointed with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s lack of transparency on his new version of the stay-at-home order. Hammond says more has to be done and more conversations need to be made about reopening the state’s businesses. “When I look at our small businesses and our people that are self-employed, many of our folks don’t have hair salons like you’d think of in the large sense say in Chicago. They operate out of their home or they have a business where 1 or 2 people may be in there at a safe distance at the same time. They may have a couple of people working in that area. They could certainly operate under the safe distancing guidelines from the CDC, and wearing masks. Then, I look at some of our retailers that at any given time you may go into a retail store and there may be anywhere between 2 and 4 people in a relatively large space, but we have shut down those businesses down as well except for curbside. Well, it’s very difficult to try something on or go through a rack that you’re looking for a gift for someone else. Ordering online or curbside pick up or delivery, it’s just very difficult in these smaller areas of the state.”

Hammond says she is keeping interest in Representative Darren Bailey’s lawsuit proceeding in Coles County Circuit Court against Pritzker’s order. “I think we will hear more on this soon about whether the governor will be able to continue to do this on a 30-day basis, basically operating totally on his own without any input from the other branches of government. I’m anxious to hear what the outcome to this is going to be.”

Hammond says she was pleased with the opening of state parks allowing people to use the parks without use of the facilities on the grounds. She says that the state will have to address the privately-operated concession stands with unemployment benefits to the owners. Hammond says she does encourage everyone to wear a mask in public and to maintain social distancing, which she says is essential in transitioning society back to a sense of normalcy on the other side of the pandemic.