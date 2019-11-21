Hammond To Host FOID Application Events in Cass & Brown in December

A State Representative who covers Cass and Brown County is hosting events in early December to help residents in either applying for or renewing a Firearm Owners Identification Card. Representative Norine Hammond said in a press release that since the Illinois State Police no longer accept paper applications that the online application process can be difficult for many members of the community. The events are free and open to the public from anywhere in the area.

The following dates, times, and locations are when the events will be held in the area: Monday, December 2nd from 11AM-1PM at the Beardstown Houston Library located at 13 Boulevard Road and Tuesday, December 3rd at the Brown County Public Library in Mt. Sterling, located at 143 West Main Street.

Residents will need to bring a State issued ID Card or Driver’s License as well as their Illinois State Police online account information. Hammond’s office has said that residents can make appointments to come to her Macomb office if they cannot make the dates and times for the events next week. No FOID cards will be issued on site for the events. The events are only to help residents assemble and submit their application to the Illinois State Police. For more information about the event, call Hammond’s office at 309-836-2707.