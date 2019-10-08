Hannibal Man Charged in Pike County Theft Investigation

An investigation involving multiple Police agencies in both Illinois and Missouri has led to the arrest of a Hannibal Missouri man for theft in Pike County Illinois.

27 year old Corey A. Roach was charged with theft over $500.00 stemming from a September motorcycle theft in Detroit, Illinois.

Illinois State Police received the theft report on September 23rd, from the victim who stated his Suzuki motorcycle had been stolen.

The Illinois State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Department followed up with the investigation and was able to conduct interviews with witnesses and also review surveillance video from a nearby residence. From the surveillance video, law enforcement officials were able to identify the truck used in the motorcycle theft.

On October 2nd, 2019, an officer from the Louisiana, Missouri, Police Department notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department of an on-going motorcycle theft investigation in Hannibal, Missouri.

The Hannibal Police Department conducted a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in Hannibal and recovered four (4) stolen motorcycles and a trailer.

On October 3rd, 2019, law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department interviewed a suspect that was currently incarcerated in the Marion County, MO, Jail.

During the interview, the suspect, Corey A. Roach admitted to stealing the motorcycle in the early morning hours of September 23rd, 2019 in Detroit, Pike County, Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police were able to secure arrest warrants for two (2) subjects on October 4th, 2019.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Zack Orr said due to State Trooper Tanner Fay’s immediate report to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department about the stolen motorcycle, the investigation was able to be handled quickly by several different police agencies.

Chief Deputy Orr said due to the Louisiana Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department all working together this case was resolved quickly.