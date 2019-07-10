Harris all set for the Morgan County Fair

It’s that time of year again folks. Fair season.

The annual Morgan County Fair kicked off yesterday with the queen pageant as the start of a fun-filled week commenced. The carnival was also open for those in attendance. Put on by the Morgan County Fair board, board president Jay Harris explains the procedure of opening the fair as well as who takes part in it.

“Every year we start the fair off with a annual ribbon cutting. We have some fair board members and officers and we have got quite a few of the local dignitaries. Director of agriculture John Sullivan was here today so we were delighted to have him here today to check the fair out and support the Morgan County Fair.”

One advantage Harris and the rest of the board have in preparing for the fair is their partnership with Prairieland Heritage Museum due to their involvement in a tractor parade every year at the fair. As a result, the fair is able to have tractors all around and be used in a variety of ways. Through tractor parades and tractor displays which can be seen in the Merchants’ building for everyone to enjoy. In addition, they provide trams that go around the fairgrounds to allow people to get around easier.

Harris also provided some information regarding what people can expect in the early days of the fair as well as what has changed from previous years.

“Tuesday used to always be our unofficial start to the fair and then Wednesday morning was start of the fair. Now, Tuesday is the official day of the fair also but we still do our ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning. We had a very good turnout and we just built a new ultra barn last year, we got the sheep show going on today [and] we will have the talent show tonight. It was good to have all the folks come out, we will see a lot of the folks who were here for the ribbon cutting today throughout the fair.”

Harris also assures citizens that the weather should have no impact on the fair this year.

“I would say we are pretty well on schedule. They say there might be a little chance of rain but we are used to rain. That is the thing about Morgan County and our fair. We have had to deal with a lot of rain over the last several years so we have a lot of good contingency plans to take place. Christian Hoffman and I were just talking this morning making sure we have the stage covered if it gets rain here before the talent show. Red, White and Brews, Parrothead night that is going to be in the pavilion at night, we can do that rain or shine. We used to every now and then have big rain and water would come through the pavilion and I think we have got that fixed now. We can move the talent show around if we need to but as of right now everything is on track like it should be.”

Some of the main events that will be going on at the fair today are the fair pavilion will be open from 5:00 until 11:00 tonight, the Red, White and Brews will be held from 6:00 until 10:00 tonight, and the talent show will start at 7:00 tonight. The fair runs until Sunday, July 14th where it will end with the professional truck and tractor pulls at 6:00.