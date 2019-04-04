Hart is In, not Our for the Bluffs School Board

Bluffs school district voters elected four members Tuesday, and not three as we had earlier reported.

Specimen ballots provided by both the Morgan County, and Scott County clerks’ offices indicated there were 4 candidates for three positions on the Scott Morgan Community Unit School District number 2, which is the Bluffs School district.

But, in actuality, Bluffs school district voters were electing one member to a 2 year term, and three members to full terms. And, that’s the way it was listed on the ballot.

The vote totals that came back from Tuesday indicated the top three vote getters were April Coats, Ben Quade and Matthew Smith. DeWayne Hart finished 4th.

But, in reality, Ben Quade was running for a two year unexpired term, and Coats, Smith and Hart were elected to the three, four year terms.

The bottom line…there was no contested race for school board Tuesday in the Bluffs school district, and all four candidates, were elected, including board vice president and former sheriff DeWayne Hart.

WLDS-WEAI apologizes for any confusion that might have occurred.

