Head-On Collision on West Morton Send 2 To Hospital

Jacksonville Police and Jacksonville Fire & EMS responded to a 2-vehicle head on collision in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:37 yesterday morning.

A 2007 Ford Ranger driven by 68 year old Allen H. Mallicoat of Carmel Drive in Jacksonville failed to yield turning left in the 1900 block of West Morton and turned in front of westbound lanes of traffic. A westbound 2008 Honda Civic driven by Cruzz R. Martinez of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard collided with Mallicoat’s truck. After the accident, Mallicoat got out of his vehicle and collapsed on the pavement, hitting his head. Police reports say he also suffered unknown injuries possibly relating to the accident. He was transported by ambulance from the scene to a Springfield hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Martinez was transported to Passavant Area Hospital by EMS for injuries to her neck and ankle. A passenger in Martinez’s vehicle, Valentana Sosne all of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard, sustained no injury. Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing Service.

According to the Jacksonville Police Report, Martinez was later cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.