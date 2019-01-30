Health Dept’s Bainter discusses dangers of extreme cold

Illinois’ historically cold winter has reached perhaps its most drastic point, with temperatures well-below zero throughout almost the entire state.

As early as the early afternoon yesterday, nearly all area schools had already called off classes due to today’s extremely harsh temperatures. While most cancellations and early dismissals are the result of access precipitation, it’s rather rare for schools to close based purely on drastically low temperatures.

Add in the wind chill and certain areas of west central Illinois are looking at temperatures approaching all-time lows.

With the extreme cold, it’s important for area residents to keep several things in mind when it comes to staying safe and warm. Dale Bainter is an Administrator with the Morgan County Health Department. Bainter says exposure to extreme cold can cause some rather concerning issues.

“When we’re talking about temperatures as extreme as the ones we’re experiencing in west central Illinois today, tonight and tomorrow, the effects on the human body and on skin in particular can be pretty troublesome in a very small amount of time. We can experience frost bite in a matter of minutes to those exposed areas of skin, including the face, ears, hands, feet. That’s why it so important to wrap up, cover our ears, cover our hands with gloves, keep our feet in good, warm socks. And really, if we don;t need to be out in the cold, just stay inside, this is dangerous weather,” says Bainter.

Bainter discusses the dangers and possible signs of frost bite.

“Frost bitten skin is usually white-ish and stiff. The area will feel numb rather than painful – when you start losing that sensation of pain, that’s a bad sign. You want to warm the affected part of the body gradually, wrap the frost bitten areas in sweaters, coats, anything to try and hold the heat in, and seek medical attention immediately. Do not rub frost bitten areas, the friction can cause damage to the tissue. You don’t want to put cold tissues under hot water thinking that that will warm them up immediately, (it won’t). Frost bite is very dangerous,” Bainter says.

Aside from Frost Bite, Hypothermia is another dangerous side effect of extensive exposure to extreme cold. Bainter discusses what Hypothermia is, and some of the warning signs.

“It’s a condition when the body temperature drops to 95 degrees or below and it can be fatal if not detected properly and treated. This is a condition that usually develops over a period of time. Symptoms usually, or signs of hypothermia include: forgetfulness, drowsiness, slurred speech, a slow heart beat or weak pulse and very slow, shallow breathing. Those of us that have to be out in the cold, that’s something that we’re going to be aware of,” says Bainter.

According to Bainter, individuals who believe they might be suffering from either frost bite or hypothermia should seek immediate medical attention. Health officials say that the best way to remain warm is to simply not go outside unless absolutely necessary.