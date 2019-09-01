HEAT Act Signed to Protect Residents from Alt Retail Electric Suppliers

Illinois energy consumers received new protections this past Tuesday. Governor JB Pritzker signed the Home Energy Affordability and Transparency Act or HEAT Act Tuesday, shining a light on high costs associated with alternative retail electric suppliers in the electric and gas markets in Illinois.

The act requires the utility’s comparison price to be included on all supplier marketing materials, during telephone or door-to-door solicitations, and on every consumer’s utility bill so consumers can make informed price comparisons. The act also protects residents who are enrolled in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan from being enrolled by alternative retail electric suppliers.

Senate Bill 651 takes effect on January 1st also requires door-to-door solicitors to end sales if the resident doesn’t speak English or if they do not receive express written consent from a resident from changing from a fixed to a variable rate. Suppliers also can no longer charge consumers termination fees and penalties. Suppliers must also supply their rates annually to the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office has investigated several deceptive marketing practice complaints over the last five years. Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan won a lawsuit over IDT Energy for deceptive practice in November 2018, totaling more than $3 million dollars returned to 176,000 customers in a class action suit.