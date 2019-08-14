Heaton Wins the 1180 Summer Jubilee Travel Voucher

A rural Murrayville man is the grand prize winner in the WLDS promotion 1180 Summer Jubilee.

A member of the staff here at WLDS-WEAI blindly reached into the box to pull out one of the entries in the summer long promotion.

The winner of the $500 travel voucher from World Travel is Ken Heaton. WLDS general manager Gary Scott made to call to Heaton this morning. Heaton is a regular listener, and plans to use the voucher to visit grandchildren.

Heaton says he and his wife will use the voucher to see grandkids on the West Coast.

Heaton’s name was among the entries from those who won the weekly prizes, and others who correctly identified the sponsors, and the prizes.

The $500 travel voucher is to be used within the United States.

