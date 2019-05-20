Helmich hired in south Sangamon County village

By Anthony Engle on May 20 at 3:33pm

A former police chief in Cass County has been hired as an officer in southern Sangamon County.

Wesley Helmich, the 31 year old former chief of police for the city of Virginia, has been hired as an officer in the Village of Divernon, according to board meeting agendas and minutes posted online.

According to Cass County court records, the former police chief plead guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. On August 19th, Illinois State Police cited Helmich with a DUI and improper lane usage after a motorcycle wreck with a passenger. Helmich later resigned as the police chief.

Divernon’s April 10th agenda shows Helmich voted in as an officer. According to a report from our news affiliate WICS Channel 20, Helmich makes $16 per hour and was voted in unanimously.

Newschannel 20 reached out to the Village of Divernon and received a call back from Police Chief Martin, who said the village was aware of Helmich’s record and declined to comment further.