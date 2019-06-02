HELPS Invites All to Lose Weight

A local social service agency is conducting a community wide weight loss event designed to improve lifestyle choices.

The idea comes from Kathleen Finkle of HELPS Ministry. Finkle is retiring this year as the founder and director of the program.

HELPS Ministry Outreach is a grass roots crisis intervention agency founded in 1980 in response to homelessness in west central Illinois.

Finkle invites everyone to take part in the weight loss challenge.

Numbers will be tallied and winners will be announced in mid-July at HELPS Jubilee Festival. The list of prizes includes TVs, a two nights stay at a local motel, and a bicycle.

Finkle says weigh-ins began in mid-April, and continue every Monday at the HELPS Ministry office at 238 West State, and every Tuesday at Wood Forest Bank at Walmart. The final weigh in dates will be July 8th and 9th.

Finkle is available for any questions at 245-7559.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

