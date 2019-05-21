Henry Receives Applebee Community Service Award

A prominent community member is receiving an award for public service. The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville is honoring Brittany Henry as its 2019 recipient of the A. Wadsworth Applebee Community Service Award in a ceremony on June 6th at Hamilton’s Fireside Room at 12:10PM.

The award was established in 2005 and is presented to an individual between 21-35 years of age who has demonstrated devotion to civic volunteer service benefiting the Jacksonville area. The honor is named in the memory of longtime Kiwanian and Jacksonville native A. Wadsworth Applebee.

Henry is the executive director for the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. She has been a volunteer with the Art Association of Jacksonville where she chaired the Beaux Arts Ball in 2018, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, and is currently the president of the Governor Duncan Mansion Association. Henry has also won awards for being Volunteer of the Year in 2013 from Jacksonville Main Street and won the Jacksonville Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow Award. Henry is slated to be installed as the Rotary Club’s next president in July.

The ceremony to recognize Henry is open to the public and is free unless you would like to eat. Cost of the meal is $9. Lunch will begin serving at 11:30AM. For more information about the event, contact Kiwanis Awards Chairman Larry Armstrong at 217-457-2338 or learmstr@hotmail.com.