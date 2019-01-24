Henson still unfit for trial, hearing scheduled for March

A Waverly man accused of murdering his wife and unborn child is still mentally unfit to stand trial and has a new court date set for March following today’s proceedings.

Thirty-four year old Nathan Henson appeared in Morgan County court today for a scheduled hearing in regards to the murder of his wife Jessie Henson, and unborn child back in September of 2017. Nathan Henson was taken into custody on September 6th, 2017 after his wife Jessie, who was pregnant at the time, had been found dead at their residence in the 300 block of Elm Street in Waverly on the evening before, September 5th, 2017 An autopsy performed by Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards revealed that Jessie Henson died as a result of blunt force trauma, dealt by a bat found at the scene, and multiple stab wounds.

Nathan Henson was found mentally unfit to stand trial more than a year ago, and according to the most recent report from the Illinois Department of Human Services, the defendant remains unfit. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains what took place in court today and how things will proceed.

“From, basically the beginning of the case, the court determined that the defendant was unfit to stand trial. In October of 2017, the defendant was committed to the Department of Human Services to undergo counseling in an attempt to have him restored to fitness. By statute, there is basically a one-year period of time from the time he arrives at the Department of Human Services that they have to restore him to fitness. That time has come and gone, so that triggers some other statutory requirements. Today, the case was set for a status to set the case for what’s called a discharge hearing, or kind of a mini trial,” says Noll.

Noll says that, although Henson’s next scheduled court appearance is for a discharge hearing, that does not mean the defendant will be released from custody. He goes over what typically takes place at a discharge hearing.

“Discharge hearing – it’s called a discharge hearing but it’s kind of a misnomer, it doesn’t mean that he is going to be released that day, by any means. Basically the three options are: he’s not acquitted and he’s sent back to the Department of Human Services; he is found not guilty by reason of insanity and then there’s another formal hearing after that to determine where he goes; the other option is a complete acquittal, which means the criminal side of things would be done, however, the state can still seek to civilly commit him to a secure psychiatric facility,” Noll explains.

Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif presided over today’s hearings. As the court set Henson’s next court date, Judge Reif informed State’s Attorney Noll, as well as Defense Attorney Tom Piper, that he was demanding that both the prosecution and defense provide him with briefs seven days prior to the next court date, which was set for March 21st at 1:30 p.m.