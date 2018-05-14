Heritage Cultural Center, other items to be discussed at Jacksonville City Council meeting

The closing of the Heritage Cultural Center account and transferring of funds are among the main topics of discussion for tonight’s Jacksonville City Council meeting.

Starting at around 6 p.m., members of the Jacksonville City Council will gather for the beginning of their workshop session. Here, in a report from Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, the city council will discuss a request pertaining to the Jacksonville Promise, a scholarship program aimed specifically at helping high school and college aged students in the city of Jacksonville.

In a report from city attorney Dan Beard, council members will discuss whether or not to accept a proposal for the replacement of two HVAC units at the Jacksonville Fire Department Substation, as well as a proposal on State bid for the purchase of a loader to be used at the Municipal Services Department.

During the regular city council meeting, aldermen will hear the second reading of an ordinance to amend the Jacksonville municipal code regarding Disabilities and Human Relations, and the appointment and term of office for certain, ex-officio members. Aldermen will also hear a resolution that would make minutes of certain closed sessions by the city council available for the public to inspect.

On the consent agenda, there is a resolution to authorize payments from the Waterworks and Sewerage Projects Fund for services rendered or improvement projects.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building, located at 200 West Douglas Avenue.