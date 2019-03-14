High-power wind gusts could reach 50 mph today

Very strong wind gusts are taking west central Illinois by surprise today.

Our News and Weather affiliate, WICS and the News Channel 20 Storm Team, made a “Code Red” declaration for west central Illinois regarding forecasted wind conditions today.

A post from WICS says locations such as Springfield, Jacksonville, and Lincoln can expect wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph throughout the day today. However, locations from Carlinville, Taylorville, Decatur, Champaign, Danville, and to the south and southeast should expect wind gusts reaching speeds up to 60 mph. Wind gusts that strong will not cause difficult driving for high profile vehicles. However, the possibility remains that these wind gusts could knock over unsecured outdoor items and can even damage trees, roofing and siding.