Highway Striping & Bridge Work In the Area Announced by IDoT

Motorists should expect delays this summer on state highways.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District 6 office has announced that striping of state highways in the District 6 service area will begin Monday, May 20th. Bridge work will also begin in Springfield on I-72 on Wednesday, May 22nd.

District 6 covers Cass, Morgan, Scott, Brown, Macoupin, Pike, Menard, Sangamon, and Schuyler counties. Cass, Morgan and Scott will be directly effected by the striping program that is expected to last through November. Bridge deck and guard rail replacement as well as repaving under the Sixth Street exit on I-72 in Springfield also is expected to last until early November. In addition, Second Street over I-72 will be closed from June 1st through September 1st for bridge deck replacement. A detour will be put in place for motorists and local traffic through that area of Springfield. Expect extensive delays.

Motorists traveling through striping and work zones should allow for extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternative routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the law and posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and always be on the look out for workers and equipment moving about in these areas.

For IDoT District 6 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view the area construction details on IDoT’s traveler information map online at GettingAroundIllinois.com.