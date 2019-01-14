Historic Snowfall in Jax?

The weekend snowfall in Jacksonville may have been historic.

The official measurement here at WLDS-WEAI through Sunday was 13 inches. But, there were other measurements in Jacksonville that pushed the total to 16 inches.

The snow began Friday night after 6, and continued through mid-afternoon yesterday in Jacksonville.

The heaviest one month snowfall for January in Jacksonville on record is the 23 and 3 quarter inches were received in January of 1977. That was part of a year that dumped 54 inches on Jacksonville.

But, none of the 24 hour period snowfalls in 1977 matched the 13 inches here. There was an 8 inch snowfall January 4th, but nothing more than that.

We did find a date in January of 1964, when snowfall reached 12 inches in Jacksonville over the 11th and 12th.

Normal snowfall for January is about 5 and three quarter inches.

