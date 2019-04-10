Hoagland Murder Case in Morgan County Subject of Weekend TV Show

A nine year old Morgan County murder case will be the topic of a nationwide television show this weekend.

55-year-old Steven Mark Pryer of Springfield was convicted of the murder of Diann Hoagland, and is serving a life sentence in southern Illinois.

The episode with Paula Zahn will air at 9 Sunday night on the Investigation Discovery Network.

Pryer was convicted of shooting Hoagland twice August 18th of 2010. Investigating officers believe Diann Hoagland interrupted Pryer burglarizing their home just east of Jacksonville.

Hoagland’s husband, Butch, found his wife dead in the front yard. Police say Butch out walking that morning, and had received a call from his wife that a white truck was parked in their driveway.

