Hoax: Illinois Not Suspending Liquor Sales Due to COVID-19

Several links to stories have circulated social media about the State of Illinois suspending the sales of alcohol on April 3rd. The Illinois Liquor Commission, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as well as numerous media outlets around the state have said the information is false and is a hoax.

Lightfoot said in a tweet this evening: “This is a hoax. Period. Businesses selling groceries, beverages, and other household goods are considered essential during the statewide Stay At Home order.”

The Illinois Liquor Commission has directed all questions regarding the license of sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic to their website or to email them directly at ILCC@illinois.gov.