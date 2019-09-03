Home on Sandusky Road Severly Damaged By Morning Fire

A house fire in rural Jacksonville severely damaged a home early this morning. A two story home on Sandusky Road just north of Jacksonville was reported to West Central Dispatch as being on fire at approximately 9:30 this morning. Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments and LifeStar Ambulance responded to the call and found the two story home fully involved upon arrival. Fire Chief Doug Sills said that severe fire, smoke, and water damage was found on both stories of the home. There was no one at home at the time of the fire. Two pets were found deceased. The fire department is currently on scene working on trying to determine the cause of the fire and putting out any hot spots. WLDS/WEAI News will have more information as it becomes available.

