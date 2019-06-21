Honduran Man Receives 5 Year in D.O.C. After Long Delay

A Honduran man who spent nearly a half year in jail finally got his case heard in court yesterday. Ronaldo Reyes-Espinoza pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine in Scott County Court yesterday. Reyes-Espinoza will receive 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 169 days in jail.

Reyes-Espinoza had been waiting in continuance since February after Scott County Court could not furnish him with an interpreter. Reyes-Espinoza’s wife had acted as an interpreter on his behalf since January. The court deemed that to be a conflict of interest and motioned to continue the case. Reyes-Espinoza’s original interpreter in Scott County court died and the court had difficulty finding a replacement causing for the continuances in the case.

Reyes-Espinoza was a passenger in a car involved in a minor accident that occurred on Interstate 72 last year. After the accident, Reyes-Espinoza and Brett D. Marler-Norton, 26 of Sedalia, Missouri were arrested on several charges. During the investigation of the accident, 56 grams of methamphetamine were found in both Reyes-Espinoza and Marler-Norton’s possession. Both were charged with possession, trafficking, and manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine in the incident. Conflicts over Reyes-Espinoza’s confession and the validity of evidence in the case were discussed prior to the plea. Reyes-Espinoza will receive 2 years supervised release after he finishes his sentence.

