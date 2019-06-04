Honduras native arrested at start of year spends birthday in court, no interpreters available

A Honduran man arrested at the start of the year has not received a proper interpreter.

Rolando Reyes-Espinoza, a resident of the Kansas City area in Missouri, was brought into the Scott County courthouse in Winchester on his 33rd birthday today. Reyes-Espinoza had a preliminary hearing to determine when 2 filed motions would be heard before the court.

Public Defender John Coonrod, who is representing Reyes-Espinoza, spoke after the hearing today to explain the two motions and logistics of how the case will proceed in court.

Attorney Coonrod describes the unfortunate circumstance regarding need for interpretation.

“He previously was provided an interpreter and services through Mr. Delgado, who served Scott County court. Unfortunately, Mr. Delgado did pass away earlier this year. I understood that someone would be provided in his place. Evidently. the clerk was unable prior to today’s date to find an interpreter. This matter is set for June 20th, and it is my understanding that the clerk will attempt to obtain services of another court-appointed interpreter for that date.”

Coonrod also details the two motions that will be addressed in the next hearing.

“The motions that are pending are to quash the arrest and suppress his confession. They would not have been heard today regardless of the fact that an interpreter was not provided. There was no inherent delay today, but we hope that we do have services provided in the near future.”

Reyes-Espinoza was arrested on January 3rd, when there was no evidence he was in possession of any illegal contraband during a traffic stop that led to his and one other’s arrest.

Reyes-Espinoza will next appear in court for the motion to quash arrest and motion to suppress on June 20th. Reyes-Espinoza remains in custody in the Greene County Jail.