Hopkins shares thoughts on re-election

Incumbent Jeff Hopkins was successful in his campaign for re-election as alderman for Jacksonville’s Ward One following Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.

Hopkins was appointed as an alderman in the spring of 2015 due to the resignation of Adonis Shaw. Along with fellow incumbent Aaron Scott of Ward Four, Hopkins was one of just two Jacksonville alderman facing opposition in the election, and both came away victorious.

WLDS-WEAI News reached out to Hopkins, who says is grateful for being re-elected, and commends his opponent for running a solid campaign.

“You’re happy and grateful for the people who wanted me to continue doing the job. It’s always nice to hear that you’ve won, however, Eren Williams, who was running against is a very nice, pleasant person, and I believe she had the commitment to fill the position also. I like to see people that are active and getting out in the community and participating, so I felt that a win is a win, but had I lost, it still would’ve been a win for the ward,” says Hopkins.

Hopkins discusses some of the ideas he’d like to implement within Ward One and the rest of the city.

“When I was out walking around, talking to the residents of the area, everyone’s always looking at streets and sidewalks and some were also commenting about the parks. So if we can clean up the parks so the kids can have a place to play, that would be a great thing. Overall, as a Ward 1 alderman, you have to remember that you represent the entire community of Jacksonville too, so in that position I have to consider what’s better for Ward One, but also what’s best for Jacksonville as a whole,” Hopkins explains.

He says his primary focus, along with several other City Council members, is to develop a long-term plan for Jacksonville based on citizen input.

“My main concern looking forward is, we’ve been asking for a five-year plan, ten-year plan for the City of Jacksonville from the department heads to help us with our financing and budgeting, and where we want to see the city go in the next five-to-ten years so we’re able to plan strategically for that. I feel that, as a council, we need to see where we want the community to go, have the community’s input, and then proceed with that,” says Hopkins.

Hopkins says based on feedback from the community, he hopes to work with the rest of the City Council on promoting various outdoor, recreational opportunities.