Horabik Joins Prairie State Bank & Trust Company

A local bank chain has a new market president and senior lender. Prairie State Bank and Trust announced today that Joe Horabik will take on the position, coming over from Farm Credit Illinois, where he was Vice President of Lending in Jacksonville for the last 8 years. Prior to his position at Farm Credit Illinois, Horabik worked as Branch Manager, Assistant VP, and Director of Marketing for the First National Bank of Arenzville’s South Jacksonville location, starting in 2004. Prairie State Bank & Trust has locations in Jacksonville, Meredosia, Perry, Virden, and Springfield.

