Hot and dry July in Jacksonville

It was hot and dry in July in Jacksonville, but not record-setting.

The daytime highs never failed to reach 84 degrees. There were 13 days of 90 or higher readings, but the mercury never reached triple digits. A typical day in July saw the temperature reach 89 during the day, and fall to just under 65 at night.

The average reading was just under 77 degrees, only 2 degrees off the norm. The top reading was 99 on July 21 and the coolest was 55 on July 30.

The most noteworthy weather from the month was the dry conditions. Jacksonville received just below 1 2/3 inches of rain in July. The long term is just under 4 inches. It’s a sharp contrast from July of 2016 when Jacksonville received 10 2/3 inches of rainfall.

It was the driest July in Jacksonville since the area received just over 1/2 of an inch of rain in 2012.

There was measurable rain in Jacksonville on only 10 days, and never more than a half-inch in any 24-hour period. The high mark was the nearly one inch of rain that fell on July 27 and 28.

WLDS-WEAI is a National Weather Service cooperative weather reporting station.