Hot February

It was a record setting month for Jacksonville weather in February.

A typical day last month had the temperature pushing 54 as a high, and dropping to 28 as a low.

Both readings were running 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

It’s believed that the 77 recorded on the 20th was the second warmest temperature ever on record for February in this part of the state, surpassed only by two 80 degree readings in Februarys in the 1930s. Jacksonville recorded three days at 70 or better, and 13 days at 60 or higher. There was one stretch when the mercury hit at least 62 in eight straight days.

The record for annual maximum highs for February here before last month was nearly 46 and 24. Last month, those numbers were shattered, with daily highs averaging 53 and a half, and lows at 28.

Precipitation was nearly nonexistent. There was just one inch of snow, and only 3 tenths of an inch of precipitation. Normal precipitation is an inch and two thirds, and snowfall is 5 inches.

WLDS-WEAI is an official weather observer for the National Weather Service.