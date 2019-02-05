How To Apply For Equifax Breach Settlement

Were you one of the several million Americans who was effected by the Equifax privacy breach? Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced last week that consumers effected by the breach can now begin filing claims to the $425 million dollars set aside in the Consumer Restitution Fund. By going to EquifaxBreachSettlement.com, one can find out if they were effected and file a claim or receive information on how to file a claim by mail.

Attorney General Spokesperson Annie Thompson says that the new website will walk you through the steps of what you need to do to file a claim. “By visiting the website, they can learn if they are eligible to file a claim for restitution. They can go ahead and file a claim, request a paper form by mail, or even check the status of a claim that’s already been made. We would certainly advise people to go ahead and visit the website to see whether they qualify to receive restitution. The Equifax Data Breach was one of the largest breaches in Illinois alone. Approximately 5.4 million residents were impacted by it.”

While the settlements have been reported to be small, consumers who don’t take action on the suit cannot take future action. Consumers have until January 1st to file claims. Claimants can choose between free credit monitoring or cash settlements.