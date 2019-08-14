HRSA Offers Aid to Cass County for Opioid Crisis

Central Illinois is getting federal aid for the opioid crisis. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth yesterday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers across Central Illinois a total of $2,169,000 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. Community health centers are community-based organizations that improve access to affordable, high-quality health care in underserved urban and rural communities by integrating primary health care with pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse, and oral health services.

Under this announcement, the Cass County Health Department will receive funding to combat the opioid crisis from HRSA’s Integrated Behavioral Health Program to the tune of $167,000. Other locations receiving aid are in Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign, Peoria, and Decatur.