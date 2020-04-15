Huff Receives Inaugural Schulte-Hagen Scholarship

A Greenfield Senior has received the inaugural Hagen-Schulte Memorial Scholarship from Two Rivers Crimestoppers. Greenfield senior Camryn Huff is the first recipient of the scholarship that was announced in the winter last year.The scholarship was open to any seniors attending North Greene, Carrollton, Greenfield, Jerseyville, Calhoun, or Brussels high schools. The scholarship is in memoriam of Bertha Schulte and Lorna Hagen who have ties to the law enforcement and local medical community.

Those applying for the $300 scholarship were asked to write an essay on how law enforcement and the medical community work together to stop domestic violence among teens. The money for the scholarship was raised by the Schulte and Hagen families in cooperation with Two Rivers Crimestoppers.

Huff told the Greene Prairie Press that she plans to attend Lewis & Clark Community College in the fall to study to become a nurse. Huff has been a member of Track & Field, FFA, Cheerleading, and Volleyball while attending Greenfield High School.