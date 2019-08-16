Hy-Vee Reports Data Breach

A regional grocery chain is reporting a data breach. Hy-Vee Incorporated released a statement yesterday saying that they are currently investigating irregular activities on their points of sale systems at their fuel pumps, coffee shops, and restaurants. They said that they believe the breach is only occurring on these systems and not at their points of sale within their grocery stores. Hy-Vee said they are in the preliminary stages and do not have dates and timeframes on when and where the breach occurred. To report any suspicious activities on your accounts, contact your bank immediately. For more information about the Hy-Vee investigation, visit their website hy-vee.com/protectingourcustomers.

