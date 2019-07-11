Hydration is Key to Fighting Humid Temperatures

Health officials say water is still the best to battle heat in the humid summers of west central Illinois.

There is relief with the weather today and tomorrow, but the heat and humidity will creep back in over the weekend.

Karen Sibert is Passavant Area Hospital’s community nutrition educator. She agrees that H2O is the top choice, better than gatorade, or any of the other sports drinks.

Sibert says advertising for sports drinks pushes those beverages, which have their place. She says they are important after exercise that lasts an hour to an hour and a half, or longer to replace electrolytes.

The electrolytes contain sodium, potassium, and other nutrients lost with hard exercise.

Sibert says hydration starts early in the day, and must take place before and after hard work outdoors in sticky weather.

