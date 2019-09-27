Hydrogen Cyanide Found in Black Market Vape Pens

Independent testing of black market marijuana vape pens found to contain hydrogen cyanide.

NBC News recently commissioned CannaSafe for independent testing of THC cartridges. CannaSafe is known as one of the nations leading cannabis testing facilities according to the report.

WAND News reports that the study obtained 18 THC cartridges with 15 being from unlicensed dealers, and three being from legal dispensaries.

The three purchased at legal dispensaries were found to have no trace of pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents like Vitamin E. However 13 of the 15 bootleg samples were found to contain Vitamin E.

Vitamin E acetate is an oil based solvent that has been previously found in black market vape pen cartridges, and is used in making cannabis for use in vape pens.

Ten of the unregulated cartridges tested positive for containing pesticides, specifically,

myclobutanil, which is a fungicide that transforms into hydrogen cyanide when burned.

Though not one single substance or product has been isolated as the cause of the vaping related lung illnesses this year, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that most of the patients reported using vapes containing THC.

To date, 12 people have died and over 800 have been hospitalized nation wide with the lung illness linked to vape pens.

On September 13th 41st District Representative Grant Wehrli of Naperville filed the Flavored Tobacco Ban Bill, which would ban flavored tobacco aand vape products in the state in an attempt to curb the record number of teens using and becoming addicted to the products.

Michigan and New York state have banned the sale of flavored products, and President Trump has recently called for a federal ban of flavored tobacco products as well.