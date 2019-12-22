I-72 Collision in Scott County Sends 3 to the Hospital

Two vehicles collided on I-72 outside of Bluffs last night sending 3 to Passavant Area Hospital. A 2018 Isuzu straight truck driven by 43 year old John J. Hyde of Moscow Mills, Missouri was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 near milepost 47 just west of Bluffs when it rear-ended a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country mini van driven by 36 year old Dana M. Schmidt of Camp Point at approximately 7:40PM. Schmidt’s mini van spun off the right side of the roadway and overturned. A juvenile passenger in the minivan was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest on its passenger side. Everyone was reported to have been wearing safety belts.

Schmidt, Schmidt’s juvenile passenger, and 38 year old Michael L. Sisk also a passenger all were transported to Passavant Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Scott County EMS. Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police District 20 troopers, Scott County EMS, and the Winchester Fire Department all responded to the scene. Hyde was cited for following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.