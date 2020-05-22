I-72 Construction Near Springfield to Start June 1st

Commuters to Springfield may need to give themselves more time to get to and from work starting in June.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today, construction along Interstate 72 on the far southwest side of Springfield is set to begin on June 1.

The work involves replacing the decks and approaches of the bridges that carry I-72 over Wabash Avenue at (exit 91) and the railroad just east of that interchange.

IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel says the work will be done in stages to keep at least one lane open in each direction at all times, with the open lane at a maximum width of 13 feet, 6 inches. The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, and IDOT’s focus on bridge safety and maintenance will provide a smoother ride for motorists.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.