I-72 crash leaves Morgan Co. Deputy hospitalized with minor injuries

A Morgan County Deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash near Alexander this morning.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, three vehicles were involved in a crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 72 near Alexander.

State Police say that 21-year old Cody Hadden, of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Interstate 72 just east of the Alexander exit in a gray 2007 Chevrolet truck pulling a gooseneck livestock trailer. According to reports, a second vehicle, driven by 34-year old Dottie Duffy, also of Jacksonville, was also traveling eastbound in the left lane in a white 2016 Nissan in front of Hadden.

Reports say that Duffy’s Nissan was slowed down due to a previous crash. At that time, Hadden’s truck reportedly failed to reduce speed and struck Duffy’s Nissan. This caused Duffy’s vehicle to then strike an unoccupied Secretary of State police vehicle. State police say that a Morgan County Deputy, who was standing on the shoulder of the interstate assisting with the previous crash investigation, was then struck by the unoccupied Secretary of State vehicle.

As a result, the Morgan County Deputy was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries. According to state police, Duffy was transported to Passavant Area Hospital also with minor injuries. Assisting the state police in the crash was Lifestar Ambulance, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Morgan County Deputies, and the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Hadden was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and following too closely.