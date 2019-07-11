Interstate 72 gives in to the Heat

The heat isn’t just taking its toll on people but Illinois roadways, as well. Interstate 72 has had several instances of the pavement buckling in these extreme heat conditions. The westbound lane in Springfield at milepost 94 last night buckled at approximately 8PM. The Illinois Department of Transportation and District 9 Illinois State Police had to divert traffic to one lane for a little less than 3 hours while repairs were being made to the roadway. Illinois State Police and IDOT want to warn motorists if they see such spots in the roadway as they travel to report them immediately. Call 9-1-1 or alert IDOT as soon as possible as it could help prevent an accident or further damage.

