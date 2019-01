By Blake Schnitker on January 25 at 3:48pm

As of approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday, Illinois State Police are announcing that westbound traffic on Interstate 72 near milepost 67 outside of Jacksonville is temporarily closed down due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

Details regarding the crash or any possibly injuries remain unknown at this time.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information as it becomes available.