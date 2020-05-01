I.C. Announces Virtual Commencement

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 1, 2020 at 2:56pm

Illinois College has announced plans to hold a virtual commencement ceremony for their 2020 graduating class.

The ceremony will be broadcast online on Sunday May 10th at 1:00 pm.

I.C. President Barbara A. Farley along with Provost and Dean of the College Catharine O’Connell will lead the ceremonies awarding approximately 250 bachelor’s degrees to the class.

I.C. Officials say each graduate will be recognized individually during the broadcast so graduates, and their families and supporters will be able to take in the events.

The College’s Board of Trustees who authorize all degrees granted by the College, will be represented by Board Chair Steven Mills, who will offer his remarks for the Class of 2020 remotely.

The ceremony is scheduled to last approximately one hour and can be viewed at www.ic.edu/commencement