I.C. Awarded $300,000 Fed Grant from Violence Against Women Act

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 23, 2019 at 6:02pm

Illinois College will receive $300,000.00 in federal grant money stemming from the Violence Against Women Act.

In a joint press release today, U.S. Senators Dick Durban, and Tammy Duckworth announced nearly 11 million dollars in federal grant funding for Illinois via the U.S. Department of Justice.

Illinois College will receive $300,000 to enhance victim services, implement prevention and education programs, and strengthen security and investigation strategies in order to prevent, prosecute, and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The funding comes from various DOJ programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act, and is intended to help Illinois agencies and community groups provide critical support and protections for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

13 other organizations in the state will receive grant funding through the programs.

Duckworth said the funding is critical in aiding the work of advocates by providing survivors with services, such as safe housing, legal support and a confidential hot line.

In Illinois the Department of Human Services Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-877-TO END DV or 1-877-863-6338 (Voice)