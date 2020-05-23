I.C. Preparing for Return to In-Person Classes

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 23, 2020 at 6:26am

Illinois College is preparing to return to in-person classes this fall.

Illinois College officials announced late yesterday the school is preparing for the return of students in August, while continuing to plan for alternative scenarios in the event local, state or federal restrictions are in place for the operation of higher education institutions.

I.C. President Barbara A. Farley says the College is researching the possibility of altering its calendar similar to what other colleges and universities nationwide have recently announced.

She says a task force has been assembled to examine the precautions that would need to be taken for the return of students to the campus.

The task force is meeting on a regular basis virtually and following guidance from government authorities and professional associations about how best to resume operations this fall.

The College is also working closely with public health officials and other local leaders in developing its plans and Farley says I.C. has an advantage with class sizes, as colleges and universities across the country work to explore precautions and and social distancing measures for the fall semester.

In a video message to students, Farley says I.C. Is committed to personalized education in a safe environment, expressing how eager the school is to have students back in classrooms and campus facilities.

Farley says a more detailed plan for the return of students will be released in July.