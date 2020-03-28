I.C. to Offer Mac Students Special Transfer Benefits

MacMurray College students are being offered a helping hand from their friendly cross town rival, in the wake of the announcement that the school will soon close it’s doors for good.

In an announcement posted on the Illinois College website Friday, President Dr. Barbara Farley expressed her sadness at the news of MacMurray’s closure, and announced I.C.’s dedication to serving MacMurray students.

Farley says “The closure of MacMurray is a great loss for the entire community. Since the 1800s, MacMurray College and Illinois College have been pillars of higher education in Jacksonville,”.

Farley says that “Illinois College will support Jacksonville and the MacMurray College community in the days ahead.” as she announced that All MacMurray students in good academic and social standing will be accepted to Illinois College and have their current MacMurray institutional scholarships and grants matched by I.C.

Students may also be eligible to receive the same state or federal aid through the the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Farley further expressed her hope that MacMurray students feel welcome at Illinois College. She said that IC will work directly with MacMurray to simplify the transfer process, making it easy for students to continue their education in Jacksonville.

Illinois College is working with MacMurray College to benefit transfer students at any credit level. Transfer options have been developed to maximize the number of transferable credits, ease the transition and financial burden for students and ensure they graduate on time.

Farley added that although IC staff and faculty are currently working remotely to reduce the impact of COVID-19, the admission team is ready to answer questions and help students make a smooth transition. She says admission counselors will be available to answer any questions and work one-on-one with MacMurray students.

Mac students seeking more information should contact Associate Director of Admission Rick Bystry at rlbystry@ic.edu or leave a voicemail at 217-245-3029 and calls will be returned within one business day.

IC will host virtual MacMurray College transfer days on March 28-29. Students will be able to ask questions directly to IC admission counselors and be directed to virtual tours and other resources to learn more about IC.

More information about Illinois College transfer benefits for MacMurray students and how to apply is available at www.ic.edu/macmurray.